Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is better known for his defensive prowess behind the plate than his batting - but had three runs batted in (RBI) with a sacrifice fly, a walk and a base hit

The Houston Astros kept the World Series alive by beating the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in game five of the seven-game series, but still trail 3-2.

The Braves' Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning, but the Astros drove in four runs over the next two innings to level the score at 4-4.

Freddie Freeman restored Atlanta's lead with a solo homer, but Houston rallied in the fifth and closed out the win.

The series now returns to Houston for a sixth - and potentially seventh - game.

Duvall's early blast off Framber Valdez left the Astros on the brink of elimination, but while injury-hit Atlanta again opted for a "bullpen game" external-link as they had on Saturday, it was less successful second time around.

Astros manager Dusty Baker opted to shuffle his misfiring batting order, and it paid dividends as Alex Bregman - moved down to hit seventh - got them going with an RBI double.

Martin Maldonado, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel all drove in runs to level the scores before Freeman gave the Braves hope of becoming the first team since 2013 to clinch a World Series on home soil.

But Braves reliever AJ Minter, credited with the win in game one, came unstuck in the top of the fifth as Maldonado drew a walk with the bases already loaded, before pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez's two-run double put the visitors ahead for the first time.

And despite not hitting a home run, the Astros' bats continued to fire as Maldonado and Correa picked up another RBI apiece, while the Braves failed to score in their last six innings.

Game six takes place in Houston on Tuesday.

Adam Duvall (centre) lit the Halloween fireworks for Atlanta with his first-inning grand slam to give the hosts an early 4-0 lead, but it did not last