Alyssa Nakken became Major League Baseball's first full-time female coach when she was appointed in 2020

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken has become the first woman to coach on-field in a regular season Major League Baseball game.

Nakken was brought on at first base after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the Giants' 13-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

She was appointed to the role in January 2020, becoming the first full-time female coach in the MLB.

"To be ready to step in was a no-brainer - this is my job," she said.

Nakken was congratulated by Padres first baseman Eric Hosme when she came on to the field.

She previously took on first-base coaching duties in an exhibition match six months after her appointment, but this was the first time she had done it in a game during the regular season.

"I've never felt any sort of lack of support from this organisation. The group here is really special," Nakken added.