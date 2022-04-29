Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Trevor Bauer has been on paid leave since the allegations were made last year

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been banned for two years by Major League Baseball after being accused of sexual assault.

Bauer, 31, who denies any wrongdoing, is the subject of a sexual assault accusation made by a San Diego woman last June.

He has received a suspension for 324 championship season games external-link , representing two full seasons, without pay for violating Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Bauer, who signed a $102m (£81m) free-agent deal in February 2021, hasn't pitched since June last year when the allegations came to light.

He has never faced criminal charges over the allegations.

Bauer suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault, contending her motive was to destroy his "reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars" from him.

On Friday, he tweeted: external-link "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

"I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."