The Phillies were trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning before Bryce Harper's two-run homer made it 4-3 to the hosts

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached their first World Series since 2009 after beating the San Diego Padres to take the National League title.

The Phillies beat the Padres 4-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday to seal a 4-1 win in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

They will meet either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees, who are currently contesting the American League Championship Series.

The World Series begins on Friday.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper, who hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring the Phillies back from 3-2 down, was named as the most valuable player of the NLCS.

Philadelphia had been the lowest-ranked NL team to qualify for the postseason, but overcame the St Louis Cardinals 2-0 in their Wild Card series, and then the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NL Division Series.

The Phillies' inferior regular-season record means that the AL champions will have home field advantage in the World Series, with Philadelphia playing four of the seven games away from home.

Houston lead the ALCS 3-0, with game four scheduled for Sunday evening at Yankee Stadium, but subject to a rain delay.