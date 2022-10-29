Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Alex Bregman's two-run homer in the fifth gave Houston a 5-0 lead for the second successive night - but this time they held on for the win

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez starred as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to level the best-of-seven World Series at 1-1.

Dominant left-hander Valdez struck out nine batters and kept the Phillies scoreless until the seventh inning.

The Astros raced into an early 3-0 lead in first inning, and Alex Bregman's two-run homer in the fifth put them 5-0 up at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Late rallies could only produce two isolated runs for the visitors.

The series now moves to Philadelphia, with game three on Monday evening.

A crucial moment came at 5-1 in the eighth when Kyle Schwarber thought he had hit a two-run homer off reliever Rafael Montero, but a video review showed the ball sailing just the wrong side of the right-field foul pole.

And the home fans were relieved when Phillies slugger Bryce Harper flew out to end that inning, stranding two baserunners.

Earlier, the Astros went 2-0 up within four pitches of the first inning as Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez took starter Zack Wheeler for doubles, before Alvarez scored on a throwing error.

The Phillies did not manage a hit until the third inning, and Bregman went deep to gave Houston a 5-0 lead for the second successive night.

During the regular season Valdez broke the MLB record for consecutive "quality starts", where the starter throws at least six innings, giving up no more than three earned runs.

The Dominican Republic leftie recorded another, earning a standing ovation as he left in the seventh inning, when he did allow one run as Jean Segura's sacrifice fly drove in Nick Castellanos.

An error allowed Alec Bohm to score in the ninth but it was not enough as the hosts closed out the win.

World Series schedule and reports (home team listed first) Game 1: Houston 5-6 Philadelphia Game 5 (Philadelphia): Wed 2 Nov Game 2: Houston 5-2 Philadelphia Game 6* (Houston): Fri 4 Nov Game 3 (Philadelphia): Mon 31 Oct Game 7* (Houston): Sat 5 Nov Game 4 (Philadelphia): Tue 1 Nov *If required

Kyle Schwarber ran the bases when he thought he had hit a home run in the eighth inning, but a video review showed it to be a foul ball. Off the next pitch, he was caught out just in front of the right-field fence