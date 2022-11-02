Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Dominican Republic right-hander Cristian Javier threw six superb innings before three relievers helped post a combined no-hitter

The Houston Astros threw only the second no-hitter in World Series history as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in game four.

Cristian Javier struck out nine batters in six innings before three relievers closed out a combined no-hitter.

It allowed the visitors to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

The game was scoreless until the fifth when Phillies starter Aaron Nola loaded the bases, and some ruthless Astros hitting put five runs on the board.

Game five, again in Philadelphia, takes place on Thursday evening, with this result ensuring there will be a game six in Houston on Saturday - and possibly a decider on Sunday.

Monday's washout meant Philadelphia were able to turn back to Nola, their starter from game one, while Houston kept their veteran ace Justin Verlander on ice for game five.

But having plundered five home runs off Lance McCullers Jr the previous night at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies found Javier unhittable, as only three men made it on base all night - all from walks.

The game turned when the Astros, by then on a 16-innings scoreless run, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth inning, causing the Phillies to remove Nola.

Reliever Jose Alvarado hit Yordan Alvarez with his first pitch to walk in a run, and they kept coming as Alex Bregman's double drove in two more, Kyle Tucker's sacrifice fly made it 4-0, before Yuli Gurriel drove in Bregman for 5-0.

Javier threw 97 pitches across six innings before manager Dusty Baker went to the bullpen, with Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly tossing one frame apiece.

The only previous World Series no-hitter came when Don Larsen threw a perfect game external-link for the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Four pitchers - and one (bare-headed) catcher - combined for the no-hitter

Alex Bregman holds the record for the most post-season runs batted in (RBI) by a third baseman, and drove in two more in the fifth inning

The ceremonial first pitch reunited three Phillies heroes from their 2008 World Series-winning team - manager Charlie Manuel, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and second baseman Chase Utley