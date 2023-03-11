Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Britain celebrated Trayce Thompson scoring the side's first run at the World Baseball Classic by dressing the LA Dodgers player in a crown and robe

Great Britain's debut at the World Baseball Classic began with a 6-2 defeat by defending champions the USA.

Britain went 1-0 up from Trayce Thompson's home run in the first inning before the powerful hosts took control.

Nolan Arenado's three hits and a three-run home run from Kyle Schwarber helped the US establish a 6-1 lead.

D'Shawn Knowles then scored off Anfernee Seymour's groundout in the seventh to make it 6-2 in the Pool C clash at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Reaching what is essentially the sport's world cup was a remarkable achievement in itself for the British side.

Qualification for the tournament is worth six times the annual income of the GB governing body.

The 30-man roster is a mix of global players with British or Caribbean ancestry and UK-born talent who have emigrated.

LA Dodgers outfielder Thompson is arguably the biggest name among the group, and his history-making first run for Britain was given the royal treatment by his team-mates, who celebrated by dressing him in a crown and robe.

"We were excited, that's a great moment for us," said Great Britain manager Drew Spencer.

Britain next face Canada at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.