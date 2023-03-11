Close menu

World Baseball Classic: Great Britain beaten by US on debut

Trayce Thompson of Team Great Britain is given a crown and robe after hitting a home run in the first inning during the Pool C game between Great Britain and the USA at Chase Field
Britain celebrated Trayce Thompson scoring the side's first run at the World Baseball Classic by dressing the LA Dodgers player in a crown and robe

Great Britain's debut at the World Baseball Classic began with a 6-2 defeat by defending champions the USA.

Britain went 1-0 up from Trayce Thompson's home run in the first inning before the powerful hosts took control.

Nolan Arenado's three hits and a three-run home run from Kyle Schwarber helped the US establish a 6-1 lead.

D'Shawn Knowles then scored off Anfernee Seymour's groundout in the seventh to make it 6-2 in the Pool C clash at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Reaching what is essentially the sport's world cup was a remarkable achievement in itself for the British side.

Qualification for the tournament is worth six times the annual income of the GB governing body.

The 30-man roster is a mix of global players with British or Caribbean ancestry and UK-born talent who have emigrated.

LA Dodgers outfielder Thompson is arguably the biggest name among the group, and his history-making first run for Britain was given the royal treatment by his team-mates, who celebrated by dressing him in a crown and robe.

"We were excited, that's a great moment for us," said Great Britain manager Drew Spencer.

Britain next face Canada at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

