Harry Ford was presented with a crown and robe after his home run, just as Trayce Thompson was after scoring GB's first WBC run against the USA

Great Britain have earned a historic first win at the World Baseball Classic after beating Colombia on Monday.

GB are making their tournament debut at the fifth edition of the WBC and lost to defending champions USA and Canada over the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

But they regrouped to come from behind at Chase Field and clinch what could be a significant 7-5 win over Colombia.

Finishing fourth out of the five teams in Pool C would clinch automatic qualification for the next WBC in 2026.

After going ahead against the USA and Canada, the debutants trailed 3-0 against Colombia.

Catcher Harry Ford, 20, a Seattle Mariners prospect, sparked the British fightback in the third inning with the first of seven unanswered runs.

Jaden Rudd put GB 5-3 up with a two-run double in the fifth innings before Ford, one of Major League Baseball's brightest prospects, scored a home run for the second consecutive day.

That helped GB gain a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning and although Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut gave up two runs in the top of the ninth, they held on to secure a landmark victory.

Britain face Mexico in their final pool game on Tuesday evening (02:00 GMT on Wednesday morning), with all Pool C games being played at Chase Field in Phoenix.