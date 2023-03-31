Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Harry Ford, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, grew up in Atlanta in the United States but has roots in the UK

One of Major League Baseball's top prospects, Harry Ford, says he is 'proud' to represent Great Britain.

The 20-year-old, who grew up in the United States and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2021, made his international debut at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in March.

Ford's parents were both born in the United Kingdom making him eligible to play for the GB team.

"I have visited England a lot," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I stay with my grandma, who lives in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, and I feel so proud to play for a country that means so much to me.

"I'm British now, that is solidified.

"I will be there for Great Britain at the next World Baseball Classic in 2026 - no matter what."

Ford hopes to inspire young Brits

GB gained an automatic birth for the next WBC event in three years time after finishing fourth in their five-team group with one win and three losses.

Their crucial 7-5 win over Colombia was enough to seal qualification and Ford played a vital role in the victory by scoring a home run.

"To run around the bases for GB in a big league stadium was awesome," Ford said.

"Honestly, the best part is having people support me in Britain and seeing kids watching the Classic who will hopefully be inspired one day."

'I had tears in my eyes'

Ford, who plays catcher and was highly recruited by colleges when he was in high school in Atlanta, says his first home runs were extra special because his dad Alan was in attendance at the WBC.

"It was so cool being able to share the moment with him and he came down to the dugout after the game."

Despite Alan having watched every one of his son's baseball games through high school, college and at the professional level, he says he was anxious watching at such a major event.

"I was nervous especially because he didn't have a good first game in the competition against the USA," Alan said.

"But as soon as he struck the ball I knew it was gone, I was up on my feet, jumping up and down and I had tears in my eyes.

"In the dugout we were both hugging, crying and laughing - it was incredible."

Ford committed to playing for Great Britain

Harry Ford (right) celebrates his crucial home run in the sixth inning versus Colombia at the World Baseball Classic

Ford is one of Major League Baseball's hottest prospects and will spend some time perfecting his craft as a catcher in the Minor Leagues before joining the top tier of competition.

He recently finished spring training with the Seattle Mariners and has signed with one of their Minor League affiliates in Everett to gain experience.

Alan believes his son has the right attitude to succeed on baseball's biggest stage: "He is a fun-loving kid but he has always taken sport seriously.

"He has a plaque on his wall that says, 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.'

"When he was in high school he had more than 20 MLB scouts at his games.

"Sometimes he wouldn't have a chance to eat his dinner because they all wanted to talk to him and see him in action.

"He is very self-motivated and knows how to handle pressure.

"I asked him what he would do if the USA team asked for his services at the next WBC and he said: 'I am British through-and-through.'

"So it looks like we have him for life on the British team."