Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Great Britain's Nick Ward scored two runs in the final

Great Britain lost 11-2 to Spain in the gold medal match at the Baseball European Championship 2023 in the Czech Republic.

It is Britain's third silver medal in the competition after 1967 and 2007.

Spain raced into a 5-0 lead in the first innings with Nick Ward replying for Britain with a home run.

Ward scored another run in the fourth, but Spain stretched their lead to 9-2 in the sixth before closing out for victory.

It is Spain's second European title after last winning in 1955, while Britain pick up their first medal since they lost the 2007 final to the Netherlands.

GB played in their debut World Baseball Classic earlier this year, finishing fourth in their group and qualifying for the next tournament in 2026.