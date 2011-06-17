Great Britain's women prepare to take a step into the unknown ahead of Saturday's EuroBasket opener against Belarus.

This marks the first time a team from the British Isles has made it to the tournament since Scotland 54 years ago, as BBC Sport's Jessica Creighton reports.

Read more

Watch GB's games live on the Red Button and BBC Sport website: Saturday 18 June vs Belarus - 1400 BST. Sunday 19 June vs Czech Republic - 1930 BST. Monday 20 June vs Israel - 1400 BST.