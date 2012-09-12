Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Leicester Riders' latest signing Jay Couisnard says signing for the 2012-13 season was an easy decision to make.

The 24-year-old American forward told BBC Radio Leicester: "I looked at the background, checked out the signings, and players already here and I spoke to [head coach] Rob Paternostro.

"It wasn't a tough decision."

Paternostro added: "He has a lot of talent and is a versatile player who should give us numerous options on how we play."

Couisnard joins Riders having played for the University of Missouri for the past two seasons.

The Riders will play pre-season home games against a touring USA team on 14 and 15 September.