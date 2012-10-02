Leicester Riders seeking consistency - Rob Paternostro

Leicester Riders coach Rob Paternostro says his new-look side still have plenty to improve upon despite two wins from their opening two BBL fixtures.

Riders beat Cheshire at Loughborough on Saturday - Paternostro's 100th win as Leicester coach.

But Paternostro told BBC Radio Leicester: "We're battling a little bit of inconsistency.

"But we've been fortunate in that when we have been great, we have been able to give ourselves some distance."

Paternostro, whose side beat Sheffield Sharks in their opening fixture of the season, added: "We have a lot of work to do and you expect that with a lot of new guys and guys who are new into the league and who are are still getting adjusted.

"But I have been happy with our defence. In both games our defence has been solid."

The defence played a key role in ensuring Saturday's 80-72 home win over Cheshire but Paternostro felt the game could easily have won before a nervy final quarter.

"We played very good early on," he said. "We got out on the fast break and I was really impressed with how we were transitioning and running up the floor. We took a good lead at 40-14.

"But at the end of second quarter and early in the third quarter, we struggled to score and they came back strong.

"We had to see the game out in the end and it could have been a game that was a little easier to finish off, but we didn't and credit to them for coming back.

"But all in all, anytime you get a win, you have to take it.

"Offensively at times we looked sharper but it was similar to the last week where at times we were great and at times we struggled."

Riders have a blank weekend, with their next fixture against London Lions at the John Sandford Centre on Saturday, 13 October.