Plymouth Raiders suffered a second-half collapse as they lost 95-78 to the Surrey Heat, their first BBL defeat of the season.

Plymouth started strongly and were 23-14 up after the first quarter and 37-35 ahead at half-time.

But Heat ended the third quarter with a 23-9 run to take a seven-point advantage which they extended in the final period.

Plymouth's Colin O'Reilly hit 20 points as Martelle McLemore got 23 for Heat.