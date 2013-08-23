Durham Wildcats sign Dave Elderkin and Joel Madourie

Durham Wildcats have re-signed guard Paul Elderkin for a third season in the British Basketball League.

Elderkin, 26, has been part of the Wildcats set-up throughout their rise to the BBL and has made 53 appearances in the top tier.

Wildcats have also signed former Newcastle Eagles forward Joel Madourie for the 2013-14 campaign.

"Paul and Joel both have two years of BBL experience under their belt," head coach Lee Davie said.

"That, combined with the experience Ralph [Bucci - player/assistant coach] brings, we will have a core group of players coming in with assets to help make the transition period quicker and easier."