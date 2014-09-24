David Evans: Plymouth Raiders assistant coach finally granted visa

Plymouth Raiders chief executive Dave Briggs is delighted that American signing David Evans has finally been issued his visa after weeks of waiting.

The 6'6" forward is joining the Raiders as both a player and assistant coach.

"It's great news that the visas for David and his family have been issued at last," said Briggs.

"We are just waiting to hear when David has the passports in his hand and will get him over to the UK as soon as we can," he added.

"It's been an extraordinarily long and drawn out process, and we have not been given any real reason why the delay occurred.

"Last week we asked Alison Seabeck, Plymouth Moor View Labour MP, to help as she had helped when a similar situation arose a number of years ago with DeAntoinne Beasley's visa.

"Her office made contact with the embassy, and within two days, the visa had been issued, so we are hugely grateful for their help."

Evans, 37, graduated from BYU in Hawaii and embarked on a professional playing contract in Norway for a couple of years before returning to the USA to play in the NBA Development League.

The Raiders' most recent signing, DeAndre Medlock, played under Evans at BYU Hawaii last season and joined up with the team earlier this week.