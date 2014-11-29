EuroBasket Women 2015: GB face Russia, Serbia, Croatia & Latvia

Johannah Leedham helped Great Britain beat Croatia at EuroBasket Women 2013

Great Britain will face three-time champions Russia in the group stage at EuroBasket Women 2015 next June.

Serbia, Croatia and Latvia have also been drawn in the five-team Group C for the finals in Hungary and Romania.

Britain won four of six qualifying matches to reach the EuroBasket finals for the third tournament in a row.

They finished ninth out of 16 teams in France in 2013, when Russia - European champions in 2003, 2007 and 2011 - went out at the first group stage.

Great Britain's EuroBasket Women Group C fixtures (all in Szombathely, Hungary) 12 June, 2015: Russia 14 June, 2015: Serbia 13 June, 2015: Latvia 15 June, 2015: Croatia

GB beat Serbia, Croatia and Latvia at the last EuroBasket, which guard Johannah Leedham said would give them confidence ahead of next year's tournament.

Leedham said: "For Great Britain, we know any group we were going to get was always going to be tough.

"However, it is surely a confidence booster for us, knowing that we beat three of those teams at the last edition of EuroBasket Women."

Twenty teams will play at next year's finals, and were split into four groups of five teams at Saturday's draw in Budapest. The top three teams from each group will advance to the next round.

The 12 remaining sides will be split into two groups of six, with the top four from both pools going through to an eight-team knockout stage.