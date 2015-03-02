BBL Trophy: Newcastle Eagles beat Plymouth to reach final

Andrew Thomson scored 22 points in Newcastle Eagles' second-leg win against Plymouth Raiders

Newcastle Eagles eased past Plymouth Raiders to reach the BBL Trophy final.

The Eagles took a big advantage into Sunday's away leg, having cruised to a 47-point win on Friday.

Despite 28 points from Plymouth forward Jordan Clarke, the Championship leaders won again, this time 104-99 in a much closer contest, to reach the final.

Victory for Fab Flournoy's team, who won the BBL Cup in January, meant they kept their hopes of winning all four pieces of BBL silverware alive.

Eagles forward Andrew Thomson said: "They got embarrassed at our place and didn't want to get embarrassed in front of their home fans so they were always going to come out and fight.

"We just had to meet that on the court and take care of business, which we did."

The Eagles could meet Leicester Riders in the final, after they beat London Lions 80-63 in the first leg of the second semi-final.

Trayvonn Wright topped the scoring with 21 points for Riders, who will take a 17-point advantage to London for Sunday's reverse fixture.

BBL Trophy results Friday, 27 February Newcastle Eagles 126-79 Plymouth Raiders Sunday, 1 March Plymouth Raiders 99-104 Newcastle Eagles (178-230 agg) Leicester Riders 80-63 London Lions

That loss capped a miserable week for the Lions, who were beaten at home by Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Championship on Wednesday.

But it was a better weekend for Worcester Wolves, who beat Sheffield Sharks to move above Leicester into second place in the table.

Cheshire Phoenix had a comfortable win at Durham Wildcats on Friday, but then two days later slumped to a close defeat by Manchester Giants, who moved into the play-off places.

Bristol Flyers won their only game of the weekend in a low-scoring affair against Leeds Force.

In the WBBL, top-two sides Sheffield Hatters and Nottingham Wildcats kept on course to meet in a title-decider on the final day of the season by beating Brixton Topcats and Leicester Riders respectively.