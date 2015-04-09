Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Bhullar was a two-time Most Valuable Player during his time at New Mexico State University

Sim Bhullar scored his opening points in the NBA a day after becoming the first player of Indian descent to appear in the competition.

Bhullar scored Sacramento Kings' final points in an 82-second appearance as they lost 103-91 to Utah Jazz.

The 22-year-old made a 16-second debut against Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 7ft 5in Canada-born centre is on a 10-day contract with the Kings after being promoted from their affiliate side Reno Bighorns.