NBA: Sim Bhullar scores his first points for Sacramento Kings
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Sim Bhullar scored his opening points in the NBA a day after becoming the first player of Indian descent to appear in the competition.
Bhullar scored Sacramento Kings' final points in an 82-second appearance as they lost 103-91 to Utah Jazz.
The 22-year-old made a 16-second debut against Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 7ft 5in Canada-born centre is on a 10-day contract with the Kings after being promoted from their affiliate side Reno Bighorns.