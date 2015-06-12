NBA finals: LeBron James needs stitches as Warriors level series

LeBron James has scored 143 points in the first four games of this year's NBA finals

LeBron James needed stitches in a head wound after colliding with a camera as his Cleveland Cavaliers side were beaten 103-82 by Golden State Warriors in game four of the NBA finals.

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala scored 22 points each as the Warriors levelled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

James, hurt when a foul by Andrew Bogut caused him to fall at the side of the court, finished with 20 points.

Sunday's fifth game is at Golden State's home in Oakland, California.

James, 30, lay at the side of the court after being injured, as team-mates and Cavaliers staff surrounded him.

"I was just trying to regain my composure, and I was holding my head. It was hurting," said James, playing in his fifth successive finals series.

"I was just hoping I wasn't bleeding. But obviously the camera cut me pretty bad."

Warriors led at the end of every quarter as they secured a comfortable victory, despite a game-high 28 points from Cleveland's Timofey Mozgov.