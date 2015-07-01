BBC Sport - Surrey Scorchers coach Creon Raftopoulos aims to win back fans
- From the section Basketball
Newly-appointed Surrey Scorchers coach Creon Raftopoulos tells BBC Surrey he wants to get the local community engaged in the club and win back fans.
The British Basketball League team have been re-branded after Surrey Sports Park took complete control of the franchise.
Raftopoulos was coach of Surrey Heat, formerly known as Guildford Heat, but was sacked in 2013 when the club were taken over and renamed Surrey United.