NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers in opener

LeBron James (centre) won two NBA titles with Miami Heat

Defending champions Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 in the NBA Finals opening game.

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson off form, bench players Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Leandro Barbosa helped seal victory in Oakland.

Livingston scored 20 points, Iguodala 12 and Barbosa 11, while Curry, the NBA's Most Valuable Player, and Thompson managed 20 between them.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in last year's final.

"Even the best players in the world have bad nights," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "But it didn't hurt us."

The Cavaliers' LeBron James, playing in his sixth straight finals, claimed 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The second game of the best-of-seven series also takes place at Golden State's Oracle Arena on Sunday.