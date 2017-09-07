EuroBasket 2017: Great Britain run Russia close in final group game

Despite GB's elimination, Gabe Olaseni ranks as the tournament's most efficient player

Britain ended their EuroBasket campaign without a win as they lost their final match in Istanbul 82-70 to Russia.

GB had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, when they trailed by just a point with 3:23 remaining, but Russia escaped through the shooting of the game's best player, Alexei Shved.

Dan Clark again led the scoring for GB with 21 points, Gabe Olaseni added 19 and Gareth Murray scored 10.

The team's next game is in November, when World Cup qualifying starts.

Thursday's match was Joe Prunty's last as head coach, as his assistant coach duties at the Milwaukee Bucks mean he is now unavailable.

"It's been an honour to do this, and the programme is now in a great spot - an unbelievable spot," he said.

GB again failed to counter a long-range shooting threat in the first half of Thursday's game, allowing nine three-pointers as they trailed by double digits for most of the second quarter.

They reduced that to three points late in the third quarter after a three from Clark and three-point play from Olaseni.

In the final quarter, they cut the Russian lead to just 68-67 after a pair of dunks by Olaseni and six points in a row from a foul and technical foul by Andrey Vorontsevich.

Shved, who finished with a game-high 30 points, then hit two threes on the next two plays, and Russia escaped to enter their knockout phase campaign with four wins from their past five games.

"It's not the way we wanted to end EuroBasket - we'd love to still be playing next week but now we have to move forward," said Prunty. "And I think this programme will."