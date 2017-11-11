Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: GB win overtime thriller against Israel

Johannah Leedham-Warner of GB
Johannah Leedham-Warner (13) celebrates scoring with her GB team-mates

Johannah Leedham-Warner scored 22 points to lead Great Britain to a 90-87 overtime win against Israel in their first Eurobasket qualifying game.

GB only guaranteed overtime with 5.7 seconds left of regulation time, when Chantelle Handy hit a three-pointer.

Temi Fagbenle scored 19 points and Georgia Jones 14 as Great Britain edged the extra period with a late burst in a pulsating game in Manchester.

GB now travel to face group top seeds Greece in Wednesday's second qualifier.

Despite a strong start, Great Britain trailed 36-30 at half-time after scoring just two points in the last seven minutes of the half.

Coach Chem Buceta's half-time adjustments - favouring a smaller, faster line-up - gave GB the lead almost immediately after the restart as Leedham-Warner, Jones and Rachael Vanderwal hit threes.

Israel still had the advantage seven seconds from time, 77-74 before Handy, who scored 13 points in the game, rescued them with a three from some way back from the three-point line.

Temi Fagbenle of GB
Temi Fagbenle, who now plays for Polish side Polkowice, scored 19 of GB's points.

Israel again had the advantage in the extra period, leading 85-84 with 1:45 remaining before a pair of free throws from Jones, another pair from Vanderwal and a Leedham-Warner drive for two with 14 seconds remaining sealed a thrilling win.

Captain Stef Collins described the win as "definitely in the top five, for sure," in her 100-plus caps after Great Britain came out on top in overtime.

"You couldn't have scripted it any better," she said.

