NBA play-offs: LeBron James helps Cleveland Cavaliers into second round

LeBron James has won four NBA MVP awards

LeBron James scored 45 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-101 win over the Indiana Pacers and into the second round of the NBA play-offs.

The 33-year-old, who has won three NBA Championships, faced elimination in the first round for the first time.

But he produced his third 40-point game of the series as Cleveland wrapped up the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series 4-3.

It earned them a second-round meeting with East top seeds Toronto.

The Pacers had ensured a tense deciding contest with a comprehensive 121-87 victory in game six on Friday.

But James made his first seven shots of the finale from the floor, and finished the first half with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds.