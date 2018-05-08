NBA play-offs: Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finals

LeBron James scored 29 points and registered eight rebounds and 11 assists in Cleveland's victory

Cleveland beat the number one seeds 128-93 to set up a meeting with either Boston or Philadelphia.

It is the third consecutive year that Cleveland have beaten Toronto in the play-offs.

"We had a lot of challenges, but we had a great game plan," James said.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey described his team as "emotionally drunk after game one and game three".

"I thought we could bounce back, but we didn't," he added.

Cleveland will play either Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston could have completed a 4-0 series win over Philadelphia, but the 76ers registered a 103-92 win to set up a fifth game on Wednesday.