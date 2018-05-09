NBA: Golden State Warriors to face Houston Rockets in Western Conference finals

From the section

Steph Curry scored 28 points against the Pelicans on Tuesday as he continued his return from a knee injury

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors will face Houston Rockets for a place in the NBA finals.

The Warriors reached the Western Conference finals for the fourth straight season, as they completed a 4-1 series win against New Orleans Pelicans with a 113-104 victory.

Houston beat Utah Jazz 112-102 to also wrap up a 4-1 series win.

Cleveland Cavaliers will face either Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference final.

The Celtics lead the 76ers 3-1 going into game five on Wednesday.

Houston and Golden State, the top seeded teams in the west, begin their best-of-seven series on Monday.