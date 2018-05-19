BBL play-off final: London Lions threaten Leicester Riders treble

Lions owner Vince Macauley replaced Mariusz Karol as coach

BBL play-off final on the BBC Venue: The O2 Arena, London Date: Sunday, 20 May Coverage: Watch live from 15:30-17:30 BST on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

London Lions will hope their late season surge lands a first trophy in 10 years when they meet Leicester Riders in Sunday's BBL play-off final.

Lions, runners-up in the BBL this season behind Leicester, have lost only five of their 24 games since changing their coach in early January.

"There was no other option but to make the change," said owner Vince Macauley, who replaced Mariusz Karol as coach.

Opponents Leicester are seeking their eighth BBL trophy in three seasons.

Macauley moved the Milton Keynes Lions to London's Copper Box Arena a year after the end of the 2012 Olympics to bring a top-flight team back to the capital.

"We've got a squad of 12 here. Nine of them are from London, which is huge for us," said Macauley, "That had always been part of our goals and philosophy."

At the forefront of London's efforts this season is former Great Britain guard Justin Robinson, who returned from playing in Europe and was named as the BBL's overall Most Valuable Player for the season.

Riders captain Tyler Bernardini has already led the team to the league and Trophy double this season

"Bringing Justin back epitomises that - we want to bring the best British players back to play in London," added Macauley, whose team were beaten by Newcastle three seasons ago in their only other play-off final.

London's impressive run since sacking Karol includes an eight-game winning streak.

Leicester, the holders, have been the form team of the past two years but lost the play-off final to Sheffield two years ago.

"Any time there's a one-game play-off final, it's difficult because on any given day anybody can have their best night," said captain Tyler Bernardini.

Leicester v London: How the finalists stack up

London won the head-to-head in the league this season, beating Leicester twice and losing once, although one of those wins came after the Riders had secured the title.

Lions' only title so far is their Cup win in 2008, when they were the Milton Keynes Lions.

Leicester are looking to win their eighth BBL trophy - out of a possible 12 - in the past three years.

Since moving to the Copper Box in 2013, London have played and lost one play-off final - to Newcastle in 2015.

"Sheffield did that but we were ahead for the majority of that game. Last year [against Newcastle in the play-off final] everything went our way - we won by nearly 30.

"We know going into this game that London Lions are a really talented team and it's going to be a heck of a final."

After losing to Lions in the Cup, Leicester regrouped to win the Trophy - beating London in the semi-finals - and league titles for the second successive season.

Coach Rob Paternostro's team have now equalled the record of Kingston (1990-92) and Newcastle (2008-10) as league winners three years in a row.