WBBL Play-off final: Suns and Riders head for WBBL decider

The Riders (in red) have already taken the WBBL Trophy off the Suns (white)

Sevenoaks Suns will look for revenge for their Trophy final defeat by the Leicester Riders when the WBBL's top two teams meet in the play-off final.

The Riders took the Suns' Trophy title by beating them convincingly by 15 points in April's final.

The Suns, winners of the play-offs last year, beat Leicester to the the league title on a better head-to-head record.

Cat Carr of Sevenoaks was named WBBL player of the year. Leicester's Holly Winterburn won the young player award.

Carr's 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game tell the story of her all-round ability, but Suns head coach Len Busch said his side are not a one-woman team.

"She's a very good player but in order for us to win, we need contributions across the board," he told BBC Sport. "That's how we've played all year - we need other people to score and do all the other things."

Busch is aware that Leicester, who have been the major threat to Sevenoaks' championship aspirations, have improved enormously this season.

"Kate Oliver is a very good player - she impacts the game inside with her size and she also shoots threes so she's a tough player to match up against.," he said.

"And Holly Winterburn has stepped up and is playing like a much more experienced older player."

Busch, who led the Suns to their first-ever national senior title last season, feels the WBBL is improving as a league but believes the top two deserve to be fighting it out for the last trophy of the season.

"I think over the course of the season, Leicester and Sevenoaks have been destined to meet each other in this game," he said.

Busch also thinks the Trophy final will have little bearing on the WBBL decider on Sunday at the O2.

"Both teams will be reacting to what happened in the best way they can," he said.

"When we played them in the Trophy we were missing a player so we're looking forward to playing them at full strength."