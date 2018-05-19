BBC Sport - BBL: How well does London Lion's Brandon Peel know his head coach?

How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?

How well does London Lion's Brandon Peel know his head coach Vince Macauley, as they prepare for the play-off final on Sunday against Leicester Riders.

READ MORE: London Lions threaten Leicester Riders treble

Watch the BBL Play-off final on Sunday 20th May from 4pm on the BBC Sport website

The WBBL final between the Sevenoaks Suns and Leicester Riders is also live at 12:30-14:30 BST on Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Top Stories