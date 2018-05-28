NBA: LeBron James leads Cleveland Cavaliers to finals with victory over Boston Celtics

LeBron James reached the NBA finals for the eighth straight season, including four in a row with the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics to book his eighth straight NBA finals appearance.

James, 33, had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the Cavs won the Eastern Conference finals series 4-3.

"At the end of my career you are never going to get someone to say I didn't leave it out on the floor," he said.

Cleveland will face either defending champions Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the finals series.

The Cavs were not expected to reach the finals for a fourth straight year but became the first team to win on the road in the Eastern Conference finals series and the first to beat the Celtics at home in the postseason.

"I tried to squeeze the orange until there was no more juice," added James, who reached the finals four years running with Miami Heat from 2011 to 2014.

"We've been counted out for a long time this season. Right around the trade deadline, no matter if we made a trade or not at that point in time, I kind of just switched my mindset on saying, 'Let's get the most out of this season I can'."

Jeff Green finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, JR Smith added 12 points and Tristan Thompson scored 10 for Cleveland, who beat Boston 109-99 on Friday to force game seven.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtic attack with 24 points as Boston suffered their only loss in 11 home games during the play-offs.

The Warriors beat the Rockets 115-86 on Saturday to level the series and force a decisive game seven on Monday in Houston.