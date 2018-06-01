NBA finals: Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime in game one

LeBron James' 51 points was his highest score in a play-off game

Defending champions Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the NBA finals with a 124-114 overtime win against Cleveland Cavaliers, despite a 51-point haul from LeBron James.

In a controversial match, Stephen Curry scored 29 points for Golden State at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Warriors have beaten the Cavaliers in the first game of the finals.

Game two in the best-of-seven series takes place in Oakland on Sunday night.

James, playing in his eighth successive finals, claimed his best play-off points haul - and the highest since Michael Jordan scored 55 in 1993.

"It was epic, and he did enough to carry this team to a victory," said Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. "To do what he did tonight and come out robbed, it's just not right."

With 36.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant was called for an offensive foul on James, but the decision was reversed on review.

Durant levelled the game from the free-throw line, before James put the Cavaliers back in front.

Curry scored a three-pointer as the Warriors opened up a one-point lead.

In the final seconds, with the scores level a 107-107, Cavaliers' George Hill missed the second of his two free throws. JR Smith grabbed the offensive rebound but ran down the clock instead of going for a game-winning shot.

The Warriors dominated overtime, outscoring the Cavaliers 17-7, while tempers flared as Tristan Thompson was ejected for an altercation with Draymond Green.

"For our team to come out and play their hearts out and compete the way we did, man, it's bad," said Lue.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "It's not going to be easy. We're playing a great team.

"They've been to the finals four years in a row, just like we have, for a reason. They have a guy who is playing basketball at a level that I'm not sure anybody's ever seen before."