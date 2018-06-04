NBA finals: Stephen Curry sets new record as Golden State beat Cleveland

Stephen Curry is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player

Stephen Curry set a new NBA finals record, scoring nine three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors' 122-103 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Curry, 30, surpassed the previous record of eight three-pointers, as he top-scored with 33 points in Oakland.

The Warriors, the defending champions, are two games away from their third title in four years.

Game three in the best-of-seven series is in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers' LeBron James, who scored 51 points in their overtime defeat in game one, was restricted to 29 points on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant added 26 points for the Warriors, who were also boosted by the return of Klay Thompson from injury.

Speaking about the record after the game, Curry said: "That's a pretty cool deal to accomplish.

"But at the end of the day, it's all about trying to get a win and doing whatever you can to make that happen."

Ray Allen had set the previous record with the Boston Celtics in 2010.

"Pretty special night, and hopefully some more special things happen and we get two more wins," said Curry.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr added: "He was tremendous. You know, nine threes and seemed to hit the big shot every time we needed one."