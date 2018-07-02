LeBron James: Basketball star agrees to join Los Angeles Lakers

Basketball star LeBron James has agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year deal worth $154m (£116m), his agents have announced.

His move from the Cleveland Cavaliers ends months of speculation.

James, who became a free agent on 1 July, is widely considered the best basketball player in the world.

Last month, the 33-year-old sports superstar played in his eighth consecutive NBA finals, losing to Golden State.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons," said James on his Instagram account. "This will always be home."

The three-time NBA champion was selected by the Cavaliers in 2003 as the first pick in the NBA draft and established himself as one of the league's best players. He was named the NBA's most valuable player in 2009 and 2010 and controversially moved to Miami in 2010.

James won his first NBA title in 2012 and added a second championship the following year.

He then opted out of the final two years of his Miami contract and returned to Cleveland.

James helped Cleveland to their first NBA title in 2016, as they overturned a 3-1 deficit in the NBA finals to beat Golden State.

Cleveland's success also ended the city's 52-year wait for a major sporting title.