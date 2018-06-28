Basketball World Cup 2019: GB's Kieron Achara eyes 'must-win' double

Kieron Achara (left) says he plays every match for Great Britain as if it is his last

Kieron Achara hopes to mark his 100th Great Britain cap by leading his team to victory in two "must win" World Cup qualifiers at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

The Scot's side face Estonia on Friday, with Israel being Monday's opponents, as they look to reach next year's finals in China.

But Britain have lost all four of their games so far in Group H.

"It's not something I could've envisaged," the 34-year-old said of reaching the century mark.

"There's been times in the past that I've actually been cut from the squad and so forth.

"I never knew when my last game was going to be. I'm very proud of the longevity.

"It all spurs from just that belief that I was willing to always give my best and I think that's really pushed me over the edge.

"The last three years I've felt that it could've been my last game - my body, my mind, the competition that's coming in, the younger talent.

"I've always prepared like it could be my last game. It's fun that way, I think you give a little bit more. I'm just enjoying it while I can.

"Back in 2007, I think that's when I first started, I was still a young kid, a fairly young kid, but now I'm an old man compared to the rest of the guys.

"There's been a lot of ups and downs, but just again getting back to work, getting to represent the country, put on the jersey, it's been phenomenal."

Achara is used to playing at the Emirates with Glasgow Rocks.

"I enjoy every moment and obviously getting the opportunity to play in Glasgow is a huge thing," he said.

The top three teams in Group H will progress to the second round of qualifying and Great Britain are two points behind both Estonia and Israel and four points off leaders Greece, who are assured of a place in the next round.

"We can be a very physical team," Achara said. "We're a little bit bigger than Estonia, so we're going to have to really use that to our advantage.

"I genuinely believe that, if we execute our game plan right, we will win that game no problems.

"The Monday game for us, it'll be one of those situations that, if we get through Estonia, it's a must-win. Same approach.

"They're a very, very high basketball IQ squad. They move the ball really well so it's making sure we slow them down and we really focus in on defence."

Achara's Rocks team-mate, Gareth Murray, 33, is the other Scot in the British team and he is relishing "two big games bringing the best of British basketball to Glasgow".

"They are both must-win games to advance to the next round," he told BBC Scotland.

Gareth Murray (right) played for Scotland at this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia

"We want to keep going for the World Cup, obviously, but for us and the younger guys, it's a big part of what we're trying to do and advance for the future."

Progress for British Basketball is important both on and off the court as the team has no funding from UK Sport, which is currently reviewing how it funds elite sports.

"We're just trying to show that we deserve to be there and be looked after," Achara added.

"I know there's a whole UK Sport debate about changing the whole dynamics of the structure and how they fund.

"Right now, our only focus is making sure that we're competing at the highest level and preparing ourselves for all the situations."