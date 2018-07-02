Fiba Basketball World Cup: GB miss out on second qualifying stage

Britain's Dan Clark scored 19 points

Great Britain fell agonisingly short of reaching the second phase of World Cup qualifying as they fell to a 67-59 defeat against Israel at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Dan Clark led GB's scoring with 19 points, and Tarik Phillip added 11 - his highest haul for the team so far.

Britain, who had lost four of their previous Group H games, led for only 22 seconds.

A 74-65 win over Estonia on Friday had offered hope of escape.

"We tried but we never really got into the flow of the game," said Clark.

"There weren't any great performances on either side of the court - it just came down to the best team and you have to congratulate Israel for that."

Head coach Alberto Lorenzo added: "It was hard to take because the team has been working extremely hard all week.

"We have to sit down and think what is the next step - we have a group of players with a great future as a team and we have to keep working."

GB brought forward Ryan Richards in for his first cap since 2011 as they opted for a taller line-up after the victory over Estonia.

Group leaders Greece's win in Tallinn earlier meant GB needed to beat Israel to progress.

But they found the early going tough, trailing 26-17 in the second quarter until two threes by Gareth Murray, a drive by Justin Robinson and two free throws from Clark gave the hosts a first lead of the night just before the interval.

GB fell eight points behind towards the end of a scrappy third quarter despite the efforts of Phillip, before Richards showed his three-point range to reduce the arrears to five going into the crucial last 10 minutes.

Clark's early three and a basket from Gabe Olaseni had GB firmly in contention and Clark's next three, with three minutes and 32 seconds remaining, brought the deficit to just two and seemed to give GB the momentum for the final push they had shown against Estonia.

A pair of free throws from captain and top scorer Gal Mekel meant Israel led 62-58 with one minute and 20 seconds remaining. He added two more points, and Rafael Menco's three 30 seconds from time confirmed GB's elimination.