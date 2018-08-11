Steph Curry finishes last at California golf tournament

Curry's second round included a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five third

Being good at one sport does not necessarily mean you can turn your hand to another - as basketball superstar Stephen Curry found out on Friday.

Curry's day job is turning out for Golden State Warriors, but the NBA's two-time Most Valuable Player gave golf a go by playing in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic tournament as an amateur.

The result was fairly disastrous for a man so used to winning.

He missed the cut by 11 shots in the tournament last year and, this time around, he finished last with a 16-over par 86 in the second round.

That left him on 17 under after a 71 in his opening round and he exited the tournament 33 shots behind leader Alex Prugh, who carded a 10-under 60.

Curry helped Golden State Warriors to a second NBA title in three seasons earlier this year and is the side's all-time leading scorer of three-pointers.

But he could not replicate his basketball court prowess on the golf course, having received a sponsor exemption to compete in the second-tier tournament in California.

Curry, who has a 2.2 handicap, ended up missing the cut by 13 strokes and was 10 strokes behind the next closest player Kevin Lucas.

His second round included a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five third, triple bogeys on the seventh and 11th, as well as double bogeys on the eighth and 16th at the par 70 Stonebrae course.

Will he attempt to right his golfing wrongs and play for a third successive year in 2019? Only time to tell.