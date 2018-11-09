BBC Sport NI to show live college basketball

Towson College won the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic last year.

The BBC Sport NI website will broadcast two US collegiate basketball games in the upcoming Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic on 30 November.

The competition has doubled in size for its second year and will see eight NCAA Division 1 college teams competing for the Belfast Classic cups.

The BBC website will broadcast Milwaukee v Buffalo followed by San Francisco against Stephen F. Austin.

The other six games will be broadcast in America by CBS Sports Network.

Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic on BBC Sport NI website - Friday 30 November (15:00 GMT) Milwaukee v Buffalo 10:30 GMT San Francisco v Stephen F. Austin 13:00 GMT

"We are also very excited to welcome a broadcast partnership with BBC Sport NI Online for this year's tournament, meaning The Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic will now reach a wider UK sporting audience," said the competition's executive director Marc Mulholland.

"It is extremely important that our great tournament can reach our friends, family members, university supporters and fans of the game across the United States of America via CBS Sports Network.

"But equally important is that this high level of basketball is available to audiences across the United Kingdom so that we can show the world the beauty of Northern Ireland, the perfect setting for international sporting events."

The three-day event is the only NCAA tournament to take place in Europe and first came to Belfast last year.