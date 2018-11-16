EuroBasket 2019: Great Britain women aiming to qualify against Greece

Azania Stewart (right) will play her 101st and final game for Great Britain against Portugal on Wednesday

Great Britain's women's team will look to secure their place in next year's EuroBasket finals when they take on Greece in Manchester on Saturday.

A three-point win would be enough to send coach Chem Buceta's squad through to a fourth EuroBasket in 10 years.

GB's on-court leader, Johannah Leedham, is back after missing the wins in Portugal and Israel in February that set up GB's qualifying push.

The finals will take place in June next year in Serbia and Latvia.

GB would be assured of winning the group and qualifying for next year's EuroBasket finals with a three-point win or better, but a one or two-point margin would still be enough if they also beat Portugal in their final game, also in Manchester, next Wednesday.

Only the top team in the eight qualifying groups is guaranteed a place in the finals. The best six second-placed teams will also qualify.

If GB lose, they could still finish second if the margin of defeat is small and they beat Portugal, but that final-game win would probably need to be by a large margin in order to secure one of those places.

Standings P W L F A Diff Pts Greece 4 3 1 271 243 +28 7 Great Britain 4 3 1 289 278 +11 7 Israel 4 2 2 285 285 0 6 Portugal 4 0 4 231 270 -39 4

GB's comeback wins against Montenegro and Israel in the last two years at the National Basketball Performance Centre are a sign they are making the Belle Vue venue their fortress, says Manchester Mystics guard Georgia Jones.

"Manchester is a good place for us - we've been doing well there," the 28-year-old told BBC Sport. "A lot of it's to do with the home crowd - they're like the sixth man. It feels like our home court."

Forward Azania Stewart, who will win her 100th cap against Greece, is set to retire at the age of 29 after Wednesday's game against Portugal.

"Last season playing in Latvia I said that it would be potentially my last season, and I kind of just enjoyed that ride of it being my last," she said.

Stewart, a 2012 Olympian, got back into training for the two GB games but says she could not play at Eurobasket if GB qualify because it will clash with her wedding to Manchester-born NFL player Menelik Watson.

Remaining Group D games:

Saturday:

Portugal v Israel (Matosinhos, 18:00)

Great Britain v Greece (Manchester, 19:00)

Wednesday:

Greece v Israel (Kozani, 15:00)

Great Britain v Portugal (Manchester, 19:00)