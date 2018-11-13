Great Britain basketball: Kieron Achara to retire from internationals

Achara now has a development role with Basketball Scotland

Great Britain captain Kieron Achara has announced his retirement from international basketball aged 35.

The Glasgow Rocks forward is Britain's second-highest capped male player with 105 appearances since his senior debut in 2008.

He featured in three EuroBasket Finals for GB, as well as captaining Scotland to the semi-finals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Captaining my country has just been a huge honour," he said.

"After almost 20 years of playing internationally, it's probably the time for me to focus on other things in life and to start looking ahead to life after basketball when I eventually finish playing for Glasgow Rocks.

"It's been an amazing experience, with playing at an Olympic Games and EuroBaskets for GB and tournaments for Scotland, with some amazing team-mates and coaches."