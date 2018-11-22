LeBron James inspires LA Lakers in late comeback on return to Cleveland Cavaliers

James returned to Cleveland for the first time since leaving the Cavaliers in the summer

LeBron James marked his return to Cleveland with 32 points and 14 rebounds as his Los Angeles Lakers side beat the Cavaliers 109-105.

James, who left the Cavs in July, received a standing ovation from fans as well as a video tribute after scoring the first points of the game.

The 33-year-old also made seven assists as the Lakers came from behind to record their sixth win in seven games.

"To come back and get the reception I got, it means a lot," he said.

"During the 11 years I played for this franchise I tried to give everything I could on and off the court."

Victory saw the Lakers improve their win-loss record to 10-7 - their best since April 2013 - while the Cavs fell to an NBA-worst 2-14.

The Cavs' Jordan Clarkson had given his side a 96-87 lead with back-to-back three-pointers, but James inspired a late Lakers turnaround with a three-pointer, dunk and four free throws.

"We cranked up our defence in the fourth quarter," he said. "They played a heck of a game but we kept our composure.

"We're a young crew. We keep getting better."

James helped Cleveland win their first NBA title in 2016, ending the city's 52-year wait for a major sporting trophy.

Having been selected by the Cavs in 2003, he controversially moved to Miami Heat in 2010 before returning to Cleveland four years later.

He signed a four-year deal with the Lakers in the summer worth $154m (£116m).