EuroBasket pre-qualifying: Great Britain beat Cyprus 75-61 in Nicosia

Myles Hesson scored 21 points for Great Britain

Great Britain's men kept alive their hopes of winning their EuroBasket pre-qualifying group with a hard-fought 75-61 win over Cyprus in Nicosia.

Myles Hesson finished with 21 - his highest score for GB - while Ove Soko added 14 and Gabe Olaseni 12.

Britain trailed early to a team playing a second qualifier in as many nights, but superior defence and Hesson and Soko's scoring threat were decisive.

GB will complete their qualifying programme with two games in February.

Austria's 81-71 win against Cyprus on Sunday meant GB needed to beat Cyprus home and away, then win by 15 points in Austria.

Guard Andrew Lawrence, the second-top scorer against Austria, missed Monday's game as he is nursing a back injury.

Cyprus again started the game shooting well and took a 17-9 lead before the introduction of Dan Clark and Hesson off the bench to support Soko's efforts, and an increased defensive effort, produced an 18-9 run which gave them the lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Leading 37-34 at the interval, GB extended the lead with a 14-4 run with threes from Hesson, Teddy Okereafor and Gareth Murray before leading 56-44 after three quarters.

Hesson featured strongly in GB's 10-5 start to the final quarter as they restored their confidence and gained a much-needed win after the home defeat against group leaders Austria.

Soko said: "There aren't many things that you can change in just a few days but rebounding and turnovers - these are things you get control of. I thought we were very smart about taking care of turnovers and playing better defence."

Coach Alberto Lorenzo: "It's all about the defence for us - we say that a lot. If you stop a score, it gives you confidence to run your offence."