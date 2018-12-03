EuroBasket pre-qualifying: Great Britain beat Cyprus 75-61 in Nicosia

By Rob Dugdale

BBC Sport in Nicosia

Myles Hesson in action for Great Britain against Austria
Myles Hesson scored 21 points for Great Britain

Great Britain's men kept alive their hopes of winning their EuroBasket pre-qualifying group with a hard-fought 75-61 win over Cyprus in Nicosia.

Myles Hesson finished with 21 - his highest score for GB - while Ove Soko added 14 and Gabe Olaseni 12.

Britain trailed early to a team playing a second qualifier in as many nights, but superior defence and Hesson and Soko's scoring threat were decisive.

GB will complete their qualifying programme with two games in February.

Austria's 81-71 win against Cyprus on Sunday meant GB needed to beat Cyprus home and away, then win by 15 points in Austria.

Guard Andrew Lawrence, the second-top scorer against Austria, missed Monday's game as he is nursing a back injury.

Cyprus again started the game shooting well and took a 17-9 lead before the introduction of Dan Clark and Hesson off the bench to support Soko's efforts, and an increased defensive effort, produced an 18-9 run which gave them the lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Leading 37-34 at the interval, GB extended the lead with a 14-4 run with threes from Hesson, Teddy Okereafor and Gareth Murray before leading 56-44 after three quarters.

Hesson featured strongly in GB's 10-5 start to the final quarter as they restored their confidence and gained a much-needed win after the home defeat against group leaders Austria.

Soko said: "There aren't many things that you can change in just a few days but rebounding and turnovers - these are things you get control of. I thought we were very smart about taking care of turnovers and playing better defence."

Coach Alberto Lorenzo: "It's all about the defence for us - we say that a lot. If you stop a score, it gives you confidence to run your offence."

Group DPWLForAgainstPDPoints
Austria330249221286
Great Britain21115715703
Cyprus303200228-283

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured