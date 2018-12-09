Boston Celtics make franchise history with 133-77 victory over Chicago Bulls

The Celtics cruised to their second consecutive one-sided victory after beating New York 128-100 two days ago

The Chicago Bulls suffered their worst ever defeat with a 133-77 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Guard Jaylen Brown came off the bench to score 23 points in what was the Celtics' biggest margin of victory in franchise history.

Celtics forward Daniel Theis made his first start of the season and delivered a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

"I was real excited [to start]," said German Theis, 26.

"I'm just trying to help the team however I can. It's been a while since I've played that long, but I feel great."

The Bulls' 56-point margin of defeat surpassed that of the 53 they fell to at Minnesota in November 2001, and victory for the Celtics eclipsed their 51-point win over the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Victory also meant the Celtics stretched their winning streak to five games.