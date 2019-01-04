James Harden adds to NBA record as Houston beat Golden State in overtime

James Harden shoots the winning basket in overtime

James Harden extended his NBA record scoring and assists streak as he secured a thrilling overtime victory for Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors with one second to spare.

The 29-year-old was the talk of social media for a display which ended with a 25ft three-pointer to seal a 135-134 win at Warriors' Oracle Arena.

Harden delivered 44 points meaning he has at least 35 points and five assists in a record nine consecutive games.

The Rockets have won their last six.

They have also now won 11 of their last 12 games, taking them to fourth in the Western Conference.

'James Harden is on one'

Harden - named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2018 - again grabbed the limelight, scoring the final three points of regulation before doing the same in overtime shortly after Steph Curry had given Warriors the lead.

The six-time NBA All-Star's name was the number-one trend on Twitter and he told NBA.com: "The entire team man, that's what it's about. We have to keep going. We finally got our rhythm."

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade tweeted shortly after Harden's winning play: "Sheesh! James Harden is on one."

Harden hit double figures for points, rebounds (10) and assists (15) to seal his fifth triple-double of the season.

Thirty of his points came from three-pointers as the Rockets outscored Golden State 63-42 from beyond the arc.

Curry contributed 35 points for Warriors but was unable to prevent the 2017 and 2018 NBA champions slipping to a third-straight home defeat.