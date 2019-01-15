Houston Rockets: James Harden sets new NBA scoring record

Harden's efforts helped improve the Rockets' record to 25-18

Houston Rockets star James Harden hit a season-high 57 points for his side on Monday to set a modern-era NBA record of scoring at least 30 points in 17 consecutive games.

It saw him pass Kobe Bryant's record of 16 which he managed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2002-03 season.

Harden achieved the feat by half-time against the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks to 36 first-half points.

It was the 29-year-old's third 50-point game this season.

He made 17/33 shots from the floor, including 6/15 from three-point range, plus 17 of his 18 free throws and left the court to a standing ovation.

"The win was important," he said afterwards. "I've got to get some rest tomorrow and be ready to go Wednesday. Same thing."

His 17-game run is the longest streak since the legendary Wilt Chamberlain had 20 straight games of 30 or more points in 1964 - before the American Basketball Association merged with the National Basketball Association in 1967.