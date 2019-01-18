BBL teams should own their arenas says Plymouth coach Paul James

Paul James came to Plymouth from Worcester, where he won the BBL Play-offs and Trophy titles in 2014

BBL Championship: Leicester Riders v Plymouth Raiders Coverage: Saturday 19 January: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 19:25-21:00

BBL teams need to have their own arenas to improve the standard of the league, says Plymouth Raiders head coach Paul James.

James' team beat Newcastle last Friday in the first league game played in the Eagles' new arena, and he believes Plymouth will build their own facility.

"I said to my assistant coach: 'This is what it's all about - this is where we need to get to'," James told BBC Sport.

Plymouth take on Leicester on Saturday in a league game shown on BBC Sport.

Leicester, the BBL champions, own their arena and have won six titles since its opening three years ago.

"That's why they've had so much success," said James, who played for the Riders for the first seven years of his career.

"For clubs to survive in the long term, it's vital to have these facilities so we can start to move forward.

"These arenas don't just benefit the club, they help with economic growth of the wider community due to the vast array of other sporting groups and events that can be held in them."

Leicester's Morningside Arena is also used by the local community and colleges.

"Clubs are paying out a small fortune in hiring a facility - that really hurts a club and so not having to worry about that is massive," adds James, who believes playing standards are also improved when players train regularly in familiar surroundings.

"Being able to train on the court you play games on is crucial. Once we get to that stage, teams are going to be so much stronger - they're going to be in charge of their own destiny," he said.