BBL Cup final: Glasgow Rocks too meet 'top dogs' London Lions in Birmingham

Former Great Britain captain Kieron Achara brings great experience to the Rocks

BBL Cup final: London Lions v Glasgow Rocks Venue: Arena Birmingham Date: Sunday, 27 January Start: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Glasgow Rocks meeting London Lions in Sunday's BBL Cup final is "like St Mirren playing Celtic", says head coach Darryl Wood.

The match in Birmingham is a chance for the Rocks to end a sequence of nine successive final defeats.

But the Lions top the BBL standings, 18 points ahead of 10th-placed Glasgow.

"We've not performed as well as we should have this year so it's like us going up against the top dogs," Wood told BBC Scotland.

The Rocks only silverware success came back in 2003 when they won the BBL Play-off final.

"A win would be big," said Wood. "We've been to a number of finals and never quite got over that final hurdle. I don't think you can ever underestimate how much some silverware can inspire some youngsters to want to try the sport out and also drive some media coverage which is also key."

The Rocks edged out Plymouth Raiders in the quarter-finals and eased past Manchester Giants in the last four, while the Lions saw off Worcester Wolves and Newcastle Eagles on the way to Birmingham.