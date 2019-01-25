BBL Cup Final: Lions taking nothing for granted - Robinson

Justin Robinson returned from playing in Europe to join London Lions at the start of last season

London Lions' on-court leader Justin Robinson wants his team to treat the BBL Cup final like any other game.

The Lions, current BBL Championship leaders, take on the improving Glasgow Rocks in Sunday's final in Birmingham.

Robinson, the reigning BBL most valuable player, wants his team to make amends for last season's Play-offs final defeat by Leicester.

"We got a sour taste in our mouth - we know we messed up. Now we're not taking any game for granted," he said.

"I've got the utmost confidence in our team. We came into the season trying to win silverware.

"We're focused, we know what's at stake so we're just going to treat it like any other game."

The game sees Robinson up against two of his Great Britain colleagues.

"We've won both games this season against Glasgow," said Robinson. "But they have Kieron Achara and Gareth Murray on their team so they know how to win games."

The Rocks won their only BBL title in 2003, when they won the Play-offs. Since then, they have reached nine finals and lost all of them - including five in the BBL cup.

Achara, 35, has been in two of those losing Cup finals and admits time is running out for him to win silverware in the the BBL before he retires.

"We're not thinking about the nine finals - I'm just concentrating on this one," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a completely new team we have here - if you asked the players they wouldn't even know we've been in nine finals."