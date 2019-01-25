WBBL Cup Final: Coaches predicting entertaining final

Cat Carr (left) leads a balanced Sevenoaks attack with 13.8 points per game

BBL & WBBL Cup finals (Arena Birmingham) 12:00: WBBL Final - Sevenoaks Suns v Sheffield Hatters - live on BBC Sport website, app and Connected TV (repeat 17:30-20:00 Red Button) 15:30: BBL Final - Glasgow Rocks v London Lions - live on BBC Red Button, Sport website, app and Connected TV

Head coaches Len Busch and Vanessa Ellis are predicting an entertaining and possibly high-scoring WBBL final.

The Hatters, led by GB assistant coach Ellis, have already hit the 100-point mark in a game three times this season.

"I would expect it to be in the 70s - and entertaining to watch," said Sevenoaks coach Len Busch. "There's a lot of talent on display."

Sevenoaks are unbeaten in 13 league and Cup games this season while Hatters are joint second in the league standings.

The Suns have established themselves as one of the dominant teams in the league but had failed to reach a WBBL Cup final prior to this season.

"We've always been focused on being the best team at the end of the season," said Busch. "This year we were a little bit more prepared from day one."

Alison Gorell is averaging almost 20 points per game for Sheffield

The Suns recruited Australian guard Jessica Good, who played for Adelaide in the WNBL, at the start of the season.

Their reward is an undefeated 13-game streak from the start of the season but Busch is wary of Sheffield's improvement this season.

"They're stronger than they were last year. I think it's going to be which team takes better defence. We think of ourselves as the best defensive team in the league."

Sheffield have added German international playmaker Levke Brodersen, US collegiate guard Sarah Toeaina and former Newcastle scorer Alison Gorell to the squad this season.

Ellis, who played in the Hatters team under her mother, Betty Codona OBE, winning 12 league titles and 10 national cups in 14 seasons of dominating the English game, says a change was needed.

"Last year we didn't really have the chemistry and the difference is that this year the team has really gelled,"

We played [the Suns] in the league and it was backward and forwards. We were up for long periods but they won at the end."

"The players are excited about Sunday - sometimes it takes the first quarter for the players to used to the surroundings - it can be very different playing in a bigger arena."