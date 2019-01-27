BBL Cup: London Lions beat Glasgow Rocks to win first title in 11 years

London Lions won the BBL Cup for the first time since 2008 as they beat Glasgow Rocks 68-54 in the final in Birmingham.

The Lions, leaders of the BBL championship, were never behind as their consigned the Rocks to their 10th successive defeat in a BBL final.

It was the lowest-scoring cup final in BBL's 30-year history.

Brandon Peel top scored for the Lions with 21 points and Justin Robinson added 13 points and seven assists.

Kenny Carpenter had 13 points and Bo Zeigler 12 for the Rocks.

The first half set the tone for the low-scoring affair, London coming out on top 30-20, with Glasgow relying on their Scottish contingent of Kieron Achara, Hendry Murray and Alasdair Fraser for 14 of their points.

American forward Peel, the only player to reach double figures in the first half, added 10 more points in the third quarter as the Lions pulled away to a 13-point lead.

He also finished with 14 rebounds in a fine all-round performance which scooped him the most valuable player award.

Although the Rocks reduced the arrears to seven points (54-47) at the start of the final period, the Lions again upped their offensive rebounding effort to go on a 7-0 run and win their first BBL silverware for 11 years.